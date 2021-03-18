Mote flexibility

As more homeowners have taken equity release, the number of plans has grown dramatically in the past two years offering more flexibility and choice for customers.

Drawdown options let you take regular income

The most popular type of equity release is called a lifetime mortgage, and with this you usually have the option to take the money all at once or to take it on a drawdown basis – as and when you need it.

This means you take an initial lump sum at the start then take further withdrawals at a later stage, meaning you only accrue interest on the money you take out.

You can ring-fence your inheritance

One of the concerns people may have when considering equity release is how it will affect the inheritance they are able to leave behind when they pass on.

It’s true that equity release can eat in to an inheritance, but you can also ring-fence a portion of the equity in your property so that it’s protected. This is known as an ‘inheritance protection guarantee’.

A specialist equity release broker, such as Age Partnership, will tell you everything you need to know about the effect on the amount of inheritance you can leave and if your entitlement to means-tested benefits could be affected now or in the future.

Most equity release plans now carry a ‘no negative equity’ guarantee

This means that when your property is sold and fees have been paid, even if the amount left is not enough to repay the outstanding amount to your provider, neither you nor your estate will be liable to pay any more.

With most lifetime mortgage plans there are no monthly repayments required, the interest rolls up and compounds until the property is sold. Any money released, plus accrued interest, is repaid upon death or moving into long-term care. When this happens, the provider will reclaim the loan as well as all the interest that has rolled up.

Equity release may involve a home reversion or lifetime mortgage, which is secured against your property. To understand the features and risks, ask for your personalised illustration.

Information correct at time of publishing.

