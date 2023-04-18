He said: “Theft can happen anywhere and tourist hotspots are convenient places for criminals to target holidaymakers’ wallets and purses whilst they are busy taking in the sites.

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk , said that unfortunately this new research shows that thousands of people have complained about items being stolen while experiencing the best that Europe has to offer.

“Iconic attractions like the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Trevi Fountain in Rome are particularly popular with pickpockets as they can move more inconspicuously amongst larger crowds.

“Many holidaymakers are unaware that some of the most popular destinations for Brits have some of the highest incidents of petty theft in Europe.

“Our research revealed some surprising results with Italy having the most pickpocketing mentions and Spain only coming in sixth with five times fewer mentions of theft.

“It is essential always to remain vigilant, leave valuables, like expensive jewellery, in a safe in the hotel and always travel with a secure cross-body bag with zips to secure phones and wallets or even a money belt.

“Try never to leave personal belongings unattended because travel insurance companies require travellers to take ‘reasonable care’ and could reject claims if items have been left alone.

“It is also important to remember to get a police report for the loss or theft of an item as this will support the insurance claim. Remember to double check what is and isn’t covered on the travel insurance policy before heading to these high-ranking destinations, most travel insurance policies cover important documentation such as passports but rarely cover stolen cash and phones. Most providers allow travellers to add on extras that might be needed such as gadget travel insurance.”

