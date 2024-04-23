Visitors to Italy’s Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and Pantheon in Rome as well as the Duomo di Milano in Milan and the Gallerie Degli Uffizi in Florence mentioned the highest volume of stolen personal items on online travel reviews.

This equates to 478 pickpocketing mentions for every million British visitors to Italy’s top tourist attractions – the highest proportion of any European country.

France is the second most visited country by Brits and also has the second highest number of pickpocketing mentions at 251 per million visitors, with all 5 attractions monitored being in Paris.

Spain ranked third on the pickpocketing index with Las Ramblas being the worst of the five tourist spots for stolen items.

Closer to home, the index suggests that tourists enjoying a pint at the Guinness Storehouse can feel fairly confident their possessions are safe, with the Republic of Ireland ranking down in tenth with only 7 pickpocketing mentions per million visitors.

Pickpocket rates by country

The European Pickpocketing Index as revealed by Quotezone.co.uk:

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, said that unfortunately this new research shows that thousands of people have complained about pickpockets in Europe while experiencing the best that European holiday destinations have to offer.

He said: “Theft can happen anywhere and tourist hotspots are convenient places for criminals to target holidaymakers’ wallets and purses whilst they are busy taking in the sites.

“Iconic attractions like the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Trevi Fountain in Rome are particularly popular with pickpockets as they can move more inconspicuously amongst larger crowds.

“Many holidaymakers are unaware that some of the most popular destinations for Brits have some of the highest incidents of pickpocketing in Europe.

“Our research revealed some surprising results with Italy having the most pickpocketing mentions, yet France and Spain have much larger volumes of tourists.

“It is essential always to remain vigilant, leave valuables, like expensive jewellery, in a safe in the hotel and always travel with a secure cross-body bag with zips to secure phones and wallets or even a money belt.

“Try never to leave personal belongings unattended because travel insurance companies require travellers to take ‘reasonable care’ and could reject insurance claims for theft if items have been left alone.

“It is also important to remember to get a police report for the loss or theft of an item if you’ve been pickpocketed, as this will support the insurance claim. Remember to double-check what is and isn’t covered on the travel insurance policy before heading to these high-ranking destinations, most travel insurance policies cover important documentation such as passports but rarely cover stolen cash and phones. Most providers allow travellers to add on extras that might be needed such as gadget travel insurance.”

*https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/leisureandtourism/datasets/estimatesofukresidentsvisitsandspendingabroad

Note – date ranges for total visits by UK tourists compare Q1-Q3 each year, as per data available, above.

**Total mentions on traveller review websites for ‘pickpockets’ or ‘stolen’

