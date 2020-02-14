Reports over the weekend of tensions rising between the UK and the EU over trade negotiations meant that the pound got off to a shaky start this week. Despite this, sterling did make some gains later in the day, reflecting investors’ optimism that a suitable deal will be reached, despite reports that the EU may clear euro contracts from London and withdraw concessions made to the UK in the MiFID 2 financial regulations. It appears that the market will wait for the meeting held on the 3rd March before reacting. Despite the fact that the UK’s economy stagnated in Q4 of 2019, the 0% growth figure had been expected and it still put the UK economy at 1.1% growth for calendar year 2019, helping sterling make gains.

Towards the end of the week, the pound made gains after the surprise resignation of Sajid Javid as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in a Cabinet reshuffle that also saw several other leading figures lose their posts. Sterling made gains against the US dollar and the euro after his departure was confirmed and gathered pace later in the afternoon when his replacement, Rishi Sunak, was announced. The budget is due on 11th March, which gives the new Chancellor very little time, but analysts are already expecting a change from what was forecast from the former Chancellor’s budget. While Sajid Javid was expected to limit public spending, Rishi Sunak is expected to deliver a budget which includes a looser fiscal programme and more government borrowing, in line with the views of the Prime Minister. A look at Sunak’s voting record suggest that he supports reductions in corporation tax, cuts to capital gains tax and favours infrastructure investment, all of which could be good news for the pound.