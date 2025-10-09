Equity release is a financial product that allows homeowners over the age of 55 to unlock some of the value tied up in their property while continuing to live in it. There are two main types:

Lifetime mortgage: This is the most popular equity release option. It allows you to access a cash lump sum or smaller amounts when you need it, whilst you continue to own 100 per cent of your home.

Home reversion plan: You sell all or a portion of your property at less than its market value to a home reversion provider, in return for a lump sum or smaller regular payments. You can stay in your home, typically rent-free, for as long as you live.

Gifting Money to Loved Ones

You could consider equity release to help family members with expenses such as:

Helping children or grandchildren buy their first home.

Funding university or further education.

Supporting a family member’s health or care needs.

Providing a financial cushion for younger generations.

Gifting through equity release can be a popular option because it allows you to pass on money while you are still alive, giving you the satisfaction of seeing your loved ones benefit directly.

Things to Consider

While the idea of gifting money via equity release could be appealing, there are several important considerations:

Impact on the inheritance you leave for loved ones

Equity release reduces the value of your estate. If leaving an inheritance is important to you, think carefully about how much to release - if at all. Effect on means-tested benefits

By receiving a large sum of money, some benefits may be affected now or in the future. Interest

Lifetime mortgages accrue interest each year, meaning the amount owed grows. This could significantly reduce the estate value left behind. Costs

Common costs may include legal fees and valuation fees to assess your property’s worth. You must receive independent advice before proceeding, meaning there will be fees involved with that too.

Getting Professional Advice

Because equity release is a significant financial decision, it’s essential to seek independent advice. A qualified advisor can help you weigh the benefits against the risks, ensuring your plans for gifting are suitable for your personal circumstances.

Advice is required to proceed with equity release and there may be other options to better suit your circumstances. A specialist advisor, such as those at Age Partnership+, can talk you through the different options to help you find out if it could be right for your individual needs.

Equity release may involve a lifetime mortgage, secured against your property, or a home reversion plan. It will reduce the value of your estate and impact funding long-term care.

Any money you release, plus accrued interest, is repaid when you die or move into long-term care.

Initial advice is provided for free and without obligation. Only if your case completes would an advice fee of £1,995 be payable. Other lender and solicitor fees may apply.

