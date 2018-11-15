Here’s what you need to know about choosing a TV and broadband package.

Loyalty doesn’t pay

If you’ve stuck with the same TV and broadband provider for several years, it’s probably time for a change.

New research from Which? found that broadband customers who’ve stayed loyal to their supplier for three years are paying an average of 15% more than new customer, with some paying as much as 89% more, depending on the deal and the provider. Alex Pridding, home comms and regulatory expert from comparison site broadbrandchoices.co.uk said: “This reinforces what we see over and over again - loyal customers pay a heavy price for trusting their provider beyond the terms of their contract.”

Think about your budget

Set yourself a budget before you start looking for a new TV and broadband deal. This can help ensure you don’t get carried away and spend more than you can afford.

Check what’s available in your area

Not all TV packages will be available at every address. For example, you won’t be able to get Virgin Media TV if your area isn’t covered by the cable network. Many TV and broadband comparison services enable you to check which services you can receive simply by entering your postcode.

How many channels do you need?

When choosing a combined TV and broadband package, think about which channels are a priority for you as there’s no point forking out for channels you’re not going to watch. Are you a sports buff and so need to see all the big games, or is watching all the latest blockbusters much more important to you?

Remember that not all providers will offer all channels. For example, Sky Atlantic used to be only available to Sky customers, although you can now also watch it with a subscription via a Now TV set top box, or through the app on smart TV or streaming stick.

What’s your broadband monthly data limit?

Streaming TV, especially HD programmes, can soon use up your monthly broadband data limit, so if you’re planning to do a lot of this over the festive period, your best bet is likely to be an unlimited broadband package. That way you’ll be able to use as much data as you want without risking any extra charges. Speed is also important. If there are four or more regular broadband users, you should ideally look for a package with average download speeds of 34Mb or more.