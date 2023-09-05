If your taxable income apart from savings interest is less than £17,570 a year you get an extra allowance of up to £5,000 a year. You work out

how much that allowance is by subtracting your taxable income from £17,570. If your income from wages and pensions is, say, £14,000, you can have £3,750 at the “starting rate for savings”, which is 0%, so no tax is due. You also get the £1,000 personal savings allowance on top, making a total of £4,750 savings interest that’s tax-free. Even if your savings earn interest of 6% a year, you could have more than £76,000 in savings before any tax was due on it.

If your taxable income is below £12,570 then more savings interest can be tax-free, as no tax is due on income below that level. For example, if your only income is a new state pension of £10,600 a year, the next £1,970 of savings interest is tax-free. You also get the £5,000 starting rate and the £1,000 personal savings allowance, making a total of £7,970 tax-free interest. Banks and building societies inform the Revenue of all interest earned, and your tax code should be adjusted to recover any tax due.

Your job? If you have a partner, it may be worth moving savings to the person with the lower income to maximise those tax-free amounts. If tax is due, you should consider moving some savings into a tax-free cash Isa: you can put up to £20,000 every tax year into one.

