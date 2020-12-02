Money habits learnt in childhood last a lifetime, so it’s good for a child to have an account they can take money out of if they need to. It’s easiest for parents to open a savings account for the child, though grandparents may be able to do this, too. Children’s savings accounts pay interest rates that adults can only dream of, but even they are quite low.

More important is to establish how easy the account is to manage – one with a card is best as that’s how today’s children will manage their money (and their mobile, of course) and hopefully family members can help them understand how it all works. There won’t be any income tax to pay on the interest, unless the child is extremely wealthy.

Inheritance tax rules let you give any number of gifts of £250 a year, and you can give bigger gifts, up to a total of £3,000 per year. Anything given more than seven years before you die is free of inheritance tax.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4

