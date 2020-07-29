In August, TV Licensing will send letters to people who currently get a free TV licence explaining what to do. No one should worry or take any action until that letter is received. People who have not told TV Licensing they get Pension Credit will be told how to pay. That can be weekly, fortnightly or monthly if they cannot afford

to pay the £157.50 in one go. They will also be told how to register for a free licence if they already get Pension Credit. Fewer than half of the 922,000 over-75s

who get Pension Credit have registered for a free licence. People without a bank account or credit card will have to pay in cash at a shop with PayPoint or get someone to do it for them.

Free licences for over-75s were introduced by Gordon Brown in November 2000, paid for by the Department for Work and Pensions. In 2015, the Government decided the BBC should pay and from April 2020 the full cost, over £750m ayear, was passed to it. The BBC says that would mean closing TV channels and radio stations; the new scheme will cost a third of that.

For more information, go to tvl. co.uk/age or call 0800 232 1382; or visit paullewismoney.blogspot.uk and search “licence”.

More like this

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on R4