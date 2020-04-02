Paul Lewis replies: If you have worked exclusively for the same organisation for two years, then you are probably not self employed. HMRC takes a dim view of people who look like employees but are paid their fees gross.

Ask the firm if you can be taken on as an employee. If your contract is extended for several years, then you should have the right to become an employee.

Anyone who works for a firm and is paid through PAYE with tax and NICs deducted must be automatically enrolled into a pension by the firm if they earn more than £10,000 a year and are aged 22 to 65.

They are also entitled to holiday pay and sick pay. The genuinely self-employed — those who are free to manage where and how they do their work and usually have several clients — have none of those rights.

For more information, go to acas.org.uk or call 0300 123 1100.