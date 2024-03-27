It’s worth noting that it is a condition of most car insurance policies that you check your car regularly to make sure that it is safe to drive.

Hazel Johnson, director of home and motor claims at Aviva, said: “Maintaining your vehicle is crucial – not just for your own safety – but for those around you. As a driver, it is your legal responsibility to make sure your car is in roadworthy condition, which means carrying out essential repairs and maintenance. Failing to do so, means that you risk being unable to make a claim, and you could be putting yourself and others at risk should the worst unfortunately happen.”

Compare car insurance quotes today with this simple form

More like this

Some of the checks you should carry out before embarking on your Easter travels include:

Examine your tyre tread and pressure

Numerous potholes have taken their toll on many of our tyres, so it’s well worth checking that your tyre tread depth is between 3-4mm, or around the thickness of a pound coin. This can help with braking and steering when weather conditions are difficult. Chris Wood said: “If your vehicle doesn’t carry a spare wheel, it can be useful to plan ahead by making a note of your vehicle's tyre sizes and keeping it in a safe place in case you need to pass this information on to a tyre provider.”

Test your brakes

Check your brakes before you set off on a long journey to make sure that they are in good working order. Fan Lamoli, vehicle technician at Solus, Aviva’s network of vehicle repair centres, said: “If you notice any changes such as strange noises and find your brakes being unresponsive, head to your local garage or mechanic as soon as possible.”

Make sure your lights are clean and working properly

The days might be getting longer with the clocks changing this Sunday, but it’s still worth checking that all your lights are working properly so that you’re safe to drive at night. Mr Lamoli said: “Not only are faulty or dirty lights dangerous as they impair your vision and could cause a collision, they are also illegal and could lead to you facing a fine.”

Pack an emergency kit

It’s a good idea to have some emergency supplies pack in case you do end up stranded at the roadside for any reason. Chris Wood from the AA said: “Don’t forget to pack the essentials – snacks, drinks, warm clothing, a fully charged mobile phone and cradle, and any time-dependent medication.”

If you’re worried about breaking down, then having breakdown cover in place can provide valuable peace of mind. Bear in mind however, that if you don’t yet have cover in place and are travelling in the next day or so, most breakdown cover providers won't allow you to request roadside assistance until 24 hours have passed since buying the policy.

Advertisement

Calculate how much more income you could get instantly by using the online annuity calculator from Age Partnership.