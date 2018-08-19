Make the most of over-60s discounts
Retirement should be life’s longest holiday and there are plenty of over-60s discounts to help you enjoy yours without breaking the bank
Published: August 19, 2018 at 1:47 PM
From low-cost travel to discounts on days out, here’s our round up of some the best deals available to the over 60's.
Entertainment
- Many theatres offer concessions to older visitors, including London’s National Theatre which provides reduced price tickets in advance for certain performances. For example, on midweek matinees, for the theatre’s Olivier and Lyttelton productions, the usual £52 and £39 tickets are reduced by £20 for senior citizens.
- Odeon: There are special ‘Silver Cinema’ screenings for the over-55s at Odeon cinemas, with tickets starting from £3 each and including tea, coffee and biscuits before the film. Those aged 60 and over are eligible for discounts on ticket prices to all other films.
- Vue: Vue cinemas also provides special ‘senior screenings’ regularly at selected venues, and again includes a free cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit with your ticket.
Days out
- National Trust: If you’re aged 60 or over and have been a National Trust member for at least five of the last ten years, you’ll be eligible for a 25% discount off adult membership rates. In 2018 an individual senior membership costs £51.48, rising to £85.20if you hold a joint senior membership. Normally individual membership typically costs £69 a year or £114 a year for joint membership.
- Football matches: If you’re a football fan, clubs often offer concessions if you’re over 65. For example, if you’re aged 65 or over and want to become an official 2018/19 Manchester United member, you’ll be charged £27, compared to £32 for adults aged until 65. Membership entitles you to exclusive access to home match tickets as well as other perks such as discounts at the Red Café.
- Historic Scotland Explorer Pass: Over-60s pay a discounted rate for a three or seven-day pass which gives you free entry to more 78 attractions around the Scotland and free skip-the-line entry to a range of other attractions including Edinburgh Castle and Stirling castle. The usual cost is £31 for the three-day pass or £42 for the seven-day pass, but over-60s pay £24.80 or £33.60 respectively.
Travel
- Travel in London: If you live in the capital and are aged 60 or over, you’ll be eligible to apply for a Freedom Pass which gives you free travel across London and free local bus journeys nationally. Bear in mind that the eligibility age is rising in line with the women’s state pension age, so people born on or after 6 October 1954 will have to wait until they are 66 years old to be eligible for a Freedom Pass.
- Coach travel: You can get a third off coach travel with the National Express Senior Coachcard. The card costs £12.50 a year and is available to those aged 60 and above.
- Train travel: If you travel regularly by train, and are aged 60 or over, you can apply for a Senior Railcard and get a third off rail fares. The card cost £30.
- If you live in Scotland and are aged over 60, you can apply through your council for the National Entitlement Card, which gives you free bus travel.
