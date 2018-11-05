Over the last 20 years the average UK property price has more than tripled* resulting in many people over 55 sitting on equity locked in their homes. As a result, a growing number of retirees are using the wealth locked in their bricks and mortar to help them improve their retirement finances.

If you’re a homeowner aged 55-95, you could look forward to living life to the full by releasing the cash tied up in your home. With a lifetime mortgage there are typically no monthly repayments to make as the loan, plus roll up interest, is repaid when the plan comes to an end.

Popular uses of equity release

Equity release plans allow you to unlock this wealth so you can enjoy the cash in any way you choose. Some people spend the money on home and garden improvements such as adding a conservatory or landscaping their garden. Others use the money to pay bills or help get grandchildren on the property ladder. The beauty of equity release is that you’re free to make the most of the value you unlock from your home.

You could unlock anything upward of £10,000 and are free to spend the money on exactly what you need, whatever makes you or your family’s life easier – paying off loans and clearing overdrafts, funding home improvements, a new car, or even a round the world cruise. The choice is yours as there are no restrictions on how you can spend the money.

What to do next

With so many different equity release plans available on the market it’s important you seek expert advice.

Take advantage of a free, no-obligation consultation in the comfort of your own home.

Equity release will reduce the value of your estate and may affect your entitlement to state benefits.

