Loyalty schemes

Boots

If you’re aged over 60 and have a Boots Advantage card, you’ll qualify for Over 60s Rewards which mean you’ll receive 10 points for every £1 you spend rather than the usual four. Each point is worth 1p, so 1,000 points is equivalent to £10. However, points can only be redeemed against your shopping there, and not for any other rewards. You’ll also be eligible for exclusive in-store events such as makeovers or prize draws, and you’ll save 25% on your first pair of glasses or prescription glasses.

Wyevale Garden Centres

Members of Wyevale Garden Centres used to receive points every time they shopped which could then be put towards rewards, but the scheme has now changed so that you receive 5% discount every time you shop online or in stores. Over 60s members receive a 10% discount on Tuesdays when shopping at one of the centres.

Museums and attractions

English Heritage

Over 65s receive discounted membership rates when they join English Heritage, which provides access to over 400 historic monuments, buildings and places in England. Annual membership for an adult usually costs £60 , but if you’re aged 65 or more the cost is reduced to £51.

Eden Project

Annual membership for the Eden Project in Cornwall, home to the world’s largest indoor rainforest, usually costs £57 for one individual plus a family guest if you pay by direct debit, or £67 if you pay by credit or debit card. However, if you’re over 60, these costs drops to £50 and £60 respectively. Membership entitles you to unlimited entry, reserved car parking and a 10% saving in Eden Project shops, restaurants and cafes.

Eating out

Hungry Horse

Visit any Hungry Horse restaurant and if you’re over 60 you’ll be able to choose from a main plus any starter or dessert on the Golden Years menu for £4.70. If you’re still hungry, you can add an extra course for just £1.50.

Dobbies Garden Centre restaurants

Dobbies has a Senior Citizens lunch off which enables you to have a two-course lunch and a tea or coffee for £7.95. The deal is only available on Tuesdays from 12-3pm.

Exercise

Leisure centre discounts

Plenty of leisure centres offer senior citizen discounts if you’re over 60, so check with your local centre. For example, 12-month membership at Maidstone’s leisure centre costs £13.95 if you’re over 60 and entitles you to discounts on swimming sessions and work out classes, compared to the usual £37.95 adult annual membership cost.

Better Gyms

Depending on where you live, Better gyms offer senior membership rates to anyone aged either over 50, 55 or 60. There are no contracts and membership entitles you to access to Better gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes within your chosen home area