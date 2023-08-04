Up to 330,000 women have been paid too little state pension because the time they spent looking after their children has been ignored in the calculation. The average underpayment is round £6,000, although most will get rather less. The women affected claimed child benefit before May 2000 for children under the age of 16 and spent time away from work to look after them. Each year that they claimed child benefit and did not work left a gap in their National Insurance Contribution record.

That should have been partly offset by reducing the number of years' contributions they needed for a full pension – that was known as Home Responsibilities Protection (HRP). But before 2000 the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) didn't require National Insurance numbers for child benefit claims so they couldn't be matched to contribution records. Child benef it records were destroyed after five years, so His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) faces a big challenge to identify the women affected. It hopes to have some sort of list by this autumn and start contacting those identified, who will then have to apply for the missing years to be taken into account and subsequently ask the DWP to recalculate their pension.