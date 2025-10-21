Ultimately, if you have no relatives who can be traced, the Crown gets it – which can mean the King or the Prince of Wales, depending where in the UK the person died. Many millions a year are distributed this way, with some of it given to charities. But most of us would prefer to makes these decisions ourselves.

So this week I’m asking you to make a will. It’s not difficult, and all November it’s free – well, sort of. Solicitors in the Will Aid scheme throughout the UK will make a will in exchange for a donation to charity. They suggest £120 for a single will and £200 for a pair of wills for a couple, normally reflecting each other’s wishes, hence their name: mirror wills. Those fees are much lower than the normal charges. If your affairs are complicated, the solicitor may charge extra, but the basic parts will still be free.

Even if you made a will in the past, you should review it periodically or, if your circumstances change, make sure it still reflects your wishes. If you’ve married, you must make a new will because in England, Wales and Northern Ireland a will made before you marry or form a civil partnership is invalid and your estate is treated as if you never had one. That doesn’t happen in Scotland, but after a life change like marriage you should ensure your will does what you want with your property and money.

I do not recommend the cheap ways to make a will – downloading a form online or going to an unregulated will-writer. Over the years many solicitors have told me they make more money from putting right or challenging badly made wills than they do from making good ones!

So my plea this week is to make your will with a qualified, regulated solicitor by booking an appointment at willaid.org.uk