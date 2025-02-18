Compare car insurance quotes today

This leads many people to believe the thief really is calling from their bank and can be trusted. The next step is to persuade people to take steps that allow the thieves to access their bank accounts – which they then drain.

The new ban on what is called “number spoofing” began at the end of January, after more than three years of discussion, but only applies to calls originating outside the UK. Phone companies say it is technically too difficult to stop thieves from number spoofing within the UK until the whole network is digital. So my advice remains the same: never trust caller ID. It can easily be changed to show a different number from the one actually calling you.

Better still, never even look at caller ID. If you get a call from someone you do not know that raises fears about the safety of your money in your bank account, just press “end call”. That raises an impenetrable barrier between you and the thief. Then, if you want to check if it is indeed your bank (or HMRC) calling, wait a few minutes after hanging up, and call them on a number you find independently. Ask if they have just called you. Around 99% of the time the answer will be no. And you will have kept your money safe.

