Electricity and gas prices will increase by an average of 6.4% but the units you use will rise by around 9% for electricity and 10% for gas – offset slightly by a reduction in electricity standing charges (saving £26 a year). Ask your supplier about help with paying your bill – they are obliged to help people struggling to pay.

Broadband and mobile providers are taking advantage of the new ban on rises expressed in percentages by raising them in cash. But consumer group Which? has done the arithmetic and says the prices will rise by between 8.8% and 14.9%. All major providers have what are called social tariffs for customers on limited incomes. Call yours and ask if you qualify.

Water bills see the biggest increase, with the average bill up £123 a year (or 26%) in England and £138 in Wales. All water providers have social tariffs, though they each have their own rules for assessing who qualifies. They will not give them to you unless you ask. If you have more bedrooms than people, or the same number, then a water meter may save you money.

Council tax will rise in most parts of Britain by 4.9% – double that in some places. If you live alone or only with exempt people such as under-18s, full-time students or a carer, then your bill will be cut by 25%. Ask your council for details, and if your income is low, ask about Council Tax Reduction as well.

Even the TV licence is going up, by £5, to £174.50 a year. If you’re on pension credit and aged 75 or more, it’s free – but only if you apply at tvlicensing.co.uk.

General help with money difficulties can be found on the turn2us.org.uk website or, of course, at your local Citizens Advice Bureau or online at citizensadvice.org.uk. Do not suffer this cruel April without seeking help.