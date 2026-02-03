Of course, when you move home, you should tell the supplier when you move out and quickly sign up to a provider for your new home. But Ofgem says it takes, on average, more than 70 days after people move into a home before they sign up to a new supplier, partly because the supply continues. That delay stacks up a debt that can be hundreds of pounds for the energy they’ve used but not paid for.

Ofgem says the change will not only ensure people who move don’t build up a debt. It will also reduce the £52 that is currently included in every energy bill to pay for the cost of that £4.5 billion debt, which it hopes this change will reduce.

The proposed system will still be more generous than those in other countries in Europe and the Americas, where the property is disconnected from supply when there is a change in the tenant or owner.

Ad

The new rules will only affect people who move into a home with a smart meter. Homes with dumb meters, which are read manually, are not affected as they cannot be changed to prepayment remotely.