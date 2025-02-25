You can save money on most journeys with a railcard, which will often more than pay for its cost on even a single journey. Railcards save a third off most prices, and there are nine different versions. The simplest are the cards for anyone aged 60 or more (Senior Railcard) and there are age-based cards for people up to 30 years old. You can buy the 26–30 card for a year even on the day before your 30th birthday!

The desert between 30 and 60 can be partly filled by the Two Together railcard for couples or regular companions, and the Family and Friends railcard for adults with children. Families of any size from “one adult, one child” to “four plus four” can use that: adults get a third off, kids 60% off, and under-fives travel free. The detailed rules are complicated, so look them up if you think they might be useful. A disabled railcard gives a third off fares for the disabled person and an adult companion. People on certain disability benefits or who are registered blind or deaf qualify.

You can avoid the spring price rises by buying a ticket before 2 March (or 1 April in Scotland) for later travel. It’s generally cheaper and better to buy your ticket from the rail firm that oper[1]ates the line rather than through an online ticket supplier. Some people prefer the simplicity of going to one place for tickets to anywhere in Britain, but you will often pay a premium for the convenience.

The price of most railcards also rises on 2 March – adding £5 to the £30 annual cost and £10 on the three-year deal of £70. So, ideally, buy or renew your card before then. (The disabled card stays at £20 a year or £54 for three years.) Buy online at railcard.co.uk or from any main station ticket office – and remember to take your card with you when travelling!

