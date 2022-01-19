During the pandemic, people paid off a lot of debt – but that has now reversed and we are borrowing more. Latest figures show we borrowed an extra £1.2 billion in November, most of that on credit cards: we owe £18.5 billion on them. And with an average interest rate of nearly 18 per

cent, that makes the banks a very healthy income.

If you have a credit card, my rule number one is: Pay it off in full every month. About half of us do that, which makes credit cards just an easy way to pay (and with some you may earn cashback or points). In any case, it’s usually free credit for up to 56 days between tapping and paying the bill. Set up a direct debit with the card provider so the whole lot is paid off in full each month: that way you will pay no interest on what you spend (but you will pay interest if you use it to withdraw cash, so best use a debit card for that).