The simple answer is yes. If someone downsizes, then the value of the original family home they have sold can still be exempt up to £175,000, and double that if they are a widow, as your wife would be. It’s called “downsizing addition” and the personal representative dealing with your wife’s estate will have to ask for it. To find out more, search gov.uk for “downsizing addition”.

Glenn asks if money he gives for a grandchild’s school uniforms or trips is exempt from inheritance tax. Glenn, there is a complete exemption for money given by a parent for their own child’s education at school or higher education. That’s only for parents, not grandparents or other relatives.

But anyone can give up to £250 a year each to any number of people without it coming into the inheritance tax arithmetic. The relief is personal, so you and a spouse or partner can give that much each.

Separately, you can also give up to a total of £3,000 a tax year to an individual or shared between several (and can bring forward £3,000 from last tax year if you didn’t use the allowance then). This is also personal, so each one of a couple can use that much. This exemption is separate from and on top of the £250 a year, but the same people can’t benefit.

As I write, I don’t know what will be in the Budget on 26 November, so I’ve assumed no changes. I’ll write about the Budget itself in the new year.

More like this: