Second, many flats and some other homes cannot have a water meter. But if you ask for one and it’s impossible to fit it, then your water supplier will put you on what is called an Assessed Household Charge. That is worked out on the basis of how much householders pay in similar homes that are metered. If you live alone, most suppliers will have a single person’s assessed charge and some have a reduced charge for pensioners.

Third, if that doesn’t work and you just cannot find the hundreds of pounds a year for your water bill then see if you’re eligible for a social tariff. That is the term used for a reduced rate for people in difficult financial circumstances. All suppliers have to offer one. But – and it’s a big but – they can all decide how their social tariff works. Some may relate it to being on particular benefits such as pension credit or universal credit; others may set their own income test. It is always worth asking, though.

If you really cannot pay your bill then seek help from a debt charity such as stepchange.org or nationaldebtline.org or citizens-advice.org.uk. You cannot be disconnected if you do not pay a water bill but the supplier can take you to court, and that would damage your credit rating.

In Scotland, water charges are paid with council tax and rose by a shade under 10% this year. In Northern Ireland domestic customers do not pay for their water.