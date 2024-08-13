Another head-scratcher is “illiquid”. Property investments can be very “illiquid”, they say. Which means it is hard to cash them in. Unlike shares or cash, you cannot just sell it today and bank the proceeds. You need to find a willing buyer at a price you think is fair. Illiquid is risky when it comes to investing.

A real puzzler is “GDP” – Gross Domestic Product – which means all the goods and services sold, like the turnover of a business. It is usually expressed as a percentage of the growth in GDP – “the UK economy has grown 0.3% in the last three months”, for instance.

A growing economy is supposed to be a good thing because it means more people work and earn more, and businesses grow so more tax is paid. The new Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is relying on growth to give her more money to spend. In terms of pounds, UK GDP was £2,273,126,000,000 in 2023 – just over £2.25 trillion.

More like this

Calculate how much equity you could unlock

Finally, “Stamp Duty”. In England and Northern Ireland, HM Revenue & Customs charges Stamp Duty Land Tax when we buy a home or other property. In Scotland it’s called Land and Buildings Transactions Tax, and in Wales Land Transaction Tax. Devolution means that if you buy a home in the UK, the tax of between 0% and 16% can be eight different amounts depending where the home is, whether you are a first-time buyer, or if it’s a second home. (Confusingly, Stamp Duty is also the term applied to a tax on buying shares.)

Advertisement

QUESTIONS? Send any questions to paul.lewis@radiotimes.com. I cannot answer you personally, but I will reflect them in this column.