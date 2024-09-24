However, people who wait for the quarterly bill and pay by credit card or cheque will face a bigger rise on top of their already record standing charges, taking the two to £7.24 a week even if they use no fuel at all. They also pay the highest charges for the electricity and gas they do use. Five million households pay quarterly – if yours is one, you should definitely consider changing to direct debit.

On average, standing charges have risen by 80% since winter 2021/22, and Ofgem found that nearly two out of three who responded to a consultation said they should be abolished. Ofgem warns that would put up costs for many low-income households who are high users and could cause problems for suppliers. It suggests instead reducing the maximum standing charge by between £20 and £100.

It also wants suppliers to offer tariffs with lower standing charges or even none at all. Some already do that, so if you are a low user it might be worthwhile finding tariffs with lower standing charges.

More like this

Advertisement

Smart meters should make the change to higher prices automatically on 1 October. But if you do not have one – or yours does not work – read your meter last thing on Monday 30th so you do not pay the higher price for units used before Tuesday.