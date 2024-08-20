The pensioners still entitled to Winter Fuel Payment fall into two groups: single people or couples who receive pension credit; and couples where one is aged 66 or older but the other is under 66. They are not entitled to pension credit but will qualify if the younger one gets Universal Credit, income support or means-tested Jobseeker’s Allowance or Employment & Support Allowance.

To qualify this year for Winter Fuel Payment, people must have been born before 23 September 1958 and receive, or be entitled to, pension credit; or have a younger partner entitled to one of the other means-tested benefits in the week beginning 16 September 2024.

More than 800,000 people entitled to pension credit do not claim it. So they should claim now. The income levels to qualify are as follows.

Reached state pension age before 6 April 2016: Single – income below £260.68 a week Couple – income below £380.55 a week

Reached state pension age on 6 April 2016 or later: Single – income below £218.15 a week Couple – income below £332.95 a week



Carers can claim with incomes £45.60 a week higher than these; those with severe disabilities can claim with incomes £81.50 higher. Call 0800 99 1234 to claim pension credit or ask if you’re entitled. Or check online at entitledto.co.uk or turn2us.org.uk.

