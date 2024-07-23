Find out more about ISAs by clicking here

Before she was Chancellor, Rachel Reeves said she would like to raise tax thresholds but indicated she could not afford to. Frozen thresholds will bring in an extra £27 billion this tax year compared with if they had risen with inflation from 2021. That annual figure rises to £39.5 billion in three years’ time. One top accountant told me Reeves could even be tempted to freeze thresholds until the next general election in 2029/30, dragging more people into paying basic and higher rates of tax as wages and pensions rise above them.

There is also speculation that in her first Budget this autumn – probably in mid-September – she may raise the tax on dividends. The first £500 of dividend income is currently tax-free and the rates charged above that are lower than those on income from earnings, pensions or savings. Neither the Chancellor nor her party’s manifesto made any promise about dividend tax rates and there have been calls to raise them to equal the rates of tax on other income. So if you have dividends, it may be worth starting a tax-free Isa and shifting them into that, but seek advice first.