Pawnbroker APRs are high. Interest is typically between 3% and 10% each month, but a FCA report in 2018 found the average APR is 120%. That is much more expensive than credit cards, which currently average 24.65% APR, though the cost is zero if you pay the bill in full on time. Average bank overdrafts are 38%. Only payday loans are generally more expensive than pawnbroking.

Some pawnbrokers now avoid stating these high APRs by using buyback agreements. With those, you sell them Granny’s ring with an agreement that you can buy it back within a set period – typically 28 days – for the same price plus a fee. This is not a loan so no APR is shown. But the cost may end up higher. At the end of the period the item will be sold and the pawnbroker will keep the proceeds.

Pawning is expensive but it requires no credit check and can be a convenient way to raise money short-term. Only use members of the National Pawnbrokers Association, and make sure you can repay it at the time stated. If you do not, then Granny’s ring may be lost for ever.

For further information, search moneyhelper.org.uk for “pawnbrokers”.