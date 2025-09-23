The FCA says these charges “materially exceed costs” for some providers, and is continuing its work to ensure that the way monthly payments are sold fulfils the rules that financial firms must follow. It has ruled out capping the charges, though, or forcing insurers to allow the premium to be paid monthly at no cost.

The FCA also found that the cost of paying monthly does not end with the interest charged. Some insurers charge monthly payers more for the annual premium than those who pay it in one amount. So if you can, it’s much better to pay the premium in full. Putting it on your credit card may be cheaper, but only if you resolutely pay down that debt every month.

I f you have savings, the cheapest way of all is to pay the full amount from them and then to set up a standing order on your current account to repay the money into your savings account in equal instalments over the next 12 months. That way you cut out the lenders altogether.

