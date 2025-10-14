Over the next couple of months, everyone in the UK born on 21 September 1959 or earlier will get a Winter Fuel Payment. It will be £300 per household for those born on 21 September 1945 or earlier, and £200 for the younger ones. In Scotland, the amounts are £305.10 and £203.40, and it’s called Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. Throughout the UK, couples and others sharing a home will normally get half the relevant payment each.

For about two million pensioners the cash will be short-lived, though. The payment will be recovered from anyone with a total income in 2025/26 higher than £35,000. That income includes pensions, earnings, rent, interest, dividends, the state pension and other taxable benefits. However, it does not include interest or dividends earned by tax-free ISA accounts. It is measured before any tax allowances. The income test is personal so it’s possible for one partner to lose their half of the payment and the other on a lower income to keep it.