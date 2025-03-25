Drivers must ensure they have strong evidence to support their claim after a crash and taking clear, comprehensive photos before leaving the scene is essential.

Photos serve as concrete visual evidence, playing a crucial role in assessing the damage and circumstances surrounding the incident, establishing liability and estimating compensation.

It’s important to take close-up shots of the damage and a few wide shots of the entire scene including the positioning of the involved cars, road layout, surrounding traffic signs and road markings.

Drivers should ensure they have photos of the licence plates of all vehicles involved in the accident and if possible, the vehicle identification numbers as well.

Other crucial elements of a successful claim include notifying the insurance company as soon as possible, not admitting liability at the scene and keeping records such as a police report, witness details, repair receipts and medical records.

Greg Wilson, CEO and car insurance expert at Quotezone said: “Taking clear photos is often overlooked after an accident but it’s a major factor for insurers when they assess damage and liability.

“After an accident when emotions run high, recalling details can be difficult so the more visual evidence you provide, the easier the claims process is likely to be.

“In addition to having clear photos from the scene, it’s also important to gather contact information from any witnesses and any other party involved in the accident, keeping hold of all relevant records and notifying your insurer promptly.

“Being well prepared with all available evidence will help make it much more likely that the claim will be settled quickly and that you have the best case possible.”

1.Take clear photos from the scene

Capturing clear photos at the scene of the incident is crucial. These images serve as vital evidence, helping to illustrate the circumstances surrounding the claim. Be sure to take multiple angles, close-ups and wide shots, showing the damage, surroundings, the positioning of the involved cars, road layout, traffic signs, road markings and licence plates.

2.Don’t admit liability

It’s essential to refrain from admitting fault or liability at the scene, regardless of what you may think happened. Admissions can complicate or jeopardise your claims process. Stick to the facts when discussing the incident, and allow the insurance companies to determine liability based on their investigations.

3.Get details from other driver(s) and witnesses

Gathering information from all parties involved is key to reinforcing your claim. Ensure you collect names, contact information, and insurance details from other drivers, as well as statements from any witnesses.

4.Notify your insurer as soon as possible

It’s important to report the accident to your insurer as soon as possible to ensure a smooth claims process. Most policies have strict time limits for filing a claim, and delaying notifying the insurer could result in complications or even denial of coverage. Prompt communication allows them to begin the assessment process quickly, gather necessary details while they are still fresh and work toward a faster resolution.

5.Keep all records

Maintaining thorough records of all documents and communications related to your claim is essential. This includes police reports, medical records and any repair costs. Good documentation ensures you have all necessary information readily available, which can be invaluable if disputes arise, or further proof is needed.

