If you intend to take more than one holiday this year, it may be worth considering an annual policy rather than single trip insurance, as this could be more cost-effective than buying separate cover each time. Whichever type of policy you go for, don’t leave buying cover until the last minute, as if you do, you won’t be protected if something happens before you go.

Rhys Jones, spokesman at comparison site Go.Compare travel said; “Those buying a travel policy last minute leave themselves at risk, as you won’t be covered for any issues that arise in the run-up to your holiday, before your policy is in place – for instance, airline closures or issues with your accommodation.”

“A last-minute policy is also unlikely to include cancellation cover, and cancellation is one of the main reasons that people purchase a travel insurance policy. Those with pre-existing medical conditions could also be left without coverage. So, while it’s tempting to leave it until the last minute, a bit of planning could save you stress – and money – further down the line.”

Heading to the slopes? Check your cover

Make sure you check your policy small print carefully, especially if you’re taking to the slopes this half term, as insurance often doesn’t cover winter sports as standard.

Go.Compare analysed 933 annual travel policies, and found that only 12% include winter sports as standard, with 76% providing it as an optional extra. Only 5% of 930 single trips policies the site looked at offered winter sports cover as standard, with 82% offering it as an added extra.

Mr Jones said: “Before you head off, and if you already have an annual travel insurance policy in place, check the details to see if you are covered for winter sports. If you aren’t, get in touch with your insurer and add that to your policy, ensuring that the levels of cover are adequate for the cost of your trip, your equipment and hotels.

“With such unpredictable weather, it’s also a good idea to check that your policy provides you with cover for days when the piste might have to close due to a lack of snow.”

