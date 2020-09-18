Conveyancing costs

You’ll need a solicitor to arrange the legal transfer of the property you’re buying to your name, and to sort out the sale of your existing home if you own one. According to the Money Advice Service, legal fees typically range from £850-£1,500 including Value Added Tax at 20%, but you’ll have to pay for local searches which cost around £300.

Mortgage arrangement fees

Many people ‘port’ their existing mortgage to their new home when they move, but if you need to arrange additional borrowing, or have to take out a new mortgage, there may be mortgage arrangement fees to pay. These can either be a percentage of the property price, or a flat charge which is typically around £1,000. You may be able to add this to your mortgage, but doing this will mean you have to pay interest on it.

Removal fees

Unless you plan to hire a van and move yourself, you’ll need to pay a removal company to transport your furniture and possessions to your new property. Removal costs can vary widely depending, so it’s a good idea to get several different quotes before choosing which company to use. Removals comparison site Comparemymove.com says that the typical cost to move the contents of a 3-bed house 50 miles away is roughly £1,181.

More like this

Estate agency fees

If you have a property you need to sell before you can move, you’ll usually have to pay estate agent fees for them to market your home. Average estate agency fees range from around 0.75% of the property price to 3% depending on the contract and agent you choose.

Other costs

Extra costs set the typical home mover back almost £700 according to comparison site MoneySuperMarket. It says the five most common additional costs incurred when moving home are new household items such as bedding and kitchen utensils, new furniture, paying for post to be re-directed, paying for the installation of WIFI, and changing bill providers.

A word of warning…

If you’re considering moving now so you can benefit from the stamp duty holiday, remember that house prices in many areas are currently at record highs, so be careful not to get carried away and spend more than you’d planned to. High prices could be short-lived as the number of job losses due to coronavirus rises, and the stamp duty holiday finishes.

A spokesman for the Centre for Economics and Business Research said: “Our analysis suggests that prices will start to fall significantly towards the end of the year and the first half of 2021 (though there might be a short spike as the stamp duty reduction comes to an end), with average house prices forecast to be 13.8% lower in 2021 than in 2020.”