Nearly half of motorists reported have reported experiencing punctures (47%) as a result of potholes, followed by wheel damage (43%) and broken suspension springs (29%). These two issues can be particularly expensive to repair, with RAC data showing that the average bill to fix a family car can cost anything up to £460. By contrast, the Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey shows it costs on average around £66 to fill one pothole.

What to do if your car is damaged by a pothole

You have two main options if your car is damaged by a pothole. If you have comprehensive car insurance, you can make a claim to cover the cost of repairs. Bear in mind, however, that you will have to pay an excess (the portion of any insurance claim you must pay yourself) and making a claim could affect your no claims bonus, potentially leading to steeper premiums the following year.

More like this

Your other option is to make a claim to the local council or road authority, who should be liable for the cost of repairs, provided you can show evidence that the road has not been maintained to a safe standard. If you can get out and take photos of the pothole without putting yourself in danger you should do so. It’s also a good idea to measure it (showing measurements in the photo) as if it’s at least 4cm deep, your claim is much more likely to succeed. You should also take photos of your car and any damaged caused, and make a record of the time, date and weather conditions when the incident happened.

If the damage has happened in an area you’re not particularly familiar with and you’re not sure who to report it to, you can find the council in England or Wales by inputting the postcode on the Gov.uk website. If you want to report a pothole in Scotland, you can do so on the Traffic Scotland website or by telephoning them on 0800 028 1414. If you need to submit a claim after reporting the pothole, you’ll need to request a pothole claim form which you’ll need to fill out.

It generally takes a few weeks for claims to be assessed, so you’ll need to be patient. If your claim is accepted, you may get the full repair cost back, or a sum which will go towards your garage bills. If your claim is rejected, you can find a template letter for appealing against the authority’s decision at the Moneysavingexpert.com website.

To help reduce the risk of pothole damage, make sure you regularly check your tyre pressure and depth. A spokesman for Aviva said: “Keeping your tyre tread depth between 3-4mm - around the thickness of a pound coin - is recommended to improve steering and braking in your car in less favourable road conditions.”

Advertisement

Even if your car hasn’t suffered pothole damage, It’s really important to report any potholes you find, so that repairs can be made. As well as notifying the relevant council, you can report it to the website www.fillthathole.org.uk. This site is run by the National Cycling Charity, which in turn contacts the right people on your behalf to get roads repaired.