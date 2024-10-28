Although some UK sheds contain over £1,000 worth of equipment, furniture and tools, the contents may not be covered by basic home insurance policies.

When it comes to garages, they should be included in home insurance policies if attached to the house. However, garages that are separate to the home may be considered an outbuilding, and therefore not necessarily included in the cover.

Some home insurance policies may reveal homeowners are only covered for outdoor items if they are locked away overnight or when they’re away from home.

Therefore, it may be worth insuring any high-price garden items separately, such as costly bicycles, patio heaters and electric gardening tools.

Bikes, lawnmowers, sports equipment, power tools and garden tools are the most common items stolen from sheds.**

Leaving expensive tools and equipment in view of a window may also entice burglars, securing all garden tools and furniture out-of-sight will help ensure thieves don’t see an opportunity. It’s important to note some insurance policies stipulate that items must not be visible.

Burglars often try outbuildings first, to gain the tools they need to try and break into the house itself, so keeping gardens secure is crucial.

Defensive planting seems unusual but can be a great deterrent against intruders. Prickly plants like blackthorn, blackberry and prickly pear, could be enough to put opportunistic thieves off.

Top six tips to protect your garden;

Add extra lights, on motion sensors ideally

Tidy and lock away anything expensive – out-of-sight from windows

Plant defensive bushes on key borders, with thorns and spikes

Review locks and hinges, add additional measures if necessary

Keep on top of maintenance – checking outbuildings for damage and easy access

Check your insurance covers all you need it to

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, said: “As we enter the autumn and winter months, darker nights could pose a security threat to UK homes.

“With so many thieves targeting homes and outdoor buildings at night, taking precautions to keep your garden and home safe – particularly over the winter – is essential.

“It is also worth looking at your current home insurance policy and understanding exactly what is and isn’t covered. If you have costly garden furniture and expensive garden equipment in your shed, it is important to make sure they are properly covered, as you may not be able to claim against your standard home insurance policy.

“Or, if you do have your garden contents covered in your home insurance policy, it may be that you only have cover for outdoor items if they are locked away – so double check the specifics of your policy.

“If your garage is attached to your home, then it should be covered by your home buildings and contents insurance. That means you shouldn’t need a separate policy. If the garage is a separate structure in the grounds of your property, it might be considered an outbuilding.

“Combined home insurance usually covers outbuildings, like sheds and garages, if they’re permanent structures fixed in one place.

“Simple things can really make the difference when it comes to keeping thieves away. During the colder months, sheds are exposed to the elements and may become damaged. Make sure to repair any damage and keep on top of maintenance to reduce the risk of security issues like loose window hinges, brittle boards and structural weaknesses.

“Outside lighting and strategically defensive plants across boundaries can help to deter intruders plus tidying away all garden tools and equipment will reduce the risk of enticing thieves.”

