It’s essentially just a deposit account that you cannot access for a set period of between one and five years. As with any bank deposit, it’s fully protected up to £85,000 per person in that institution.

National Savings & Investments also issue bonds that are completely safe up to any amount.

Corporate bonds are loans to a company. They are not safe. If the company goes bust, you may lose your money.

However, if they are bought in a fund, they are protected up to £50,000 (rising to £85,000 from 1 April). Mini-bonds — which I warned against in a column last month — are the riskiest of all. There are no guarantees, no regulation, and no compensation if things go horribly wrong, as they often do.

