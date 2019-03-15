If you pay higher-rate tax, the allowance is £500, and zero if you’re on the top rate of 45% (or 46% in Scotland).

In addition, people on low incomes can have up to £5,000 in savings interest taxed at 0%.

If your non-savings income is no more than the personal allowance (£11,850 this tax year, and £12,500 for 2019—20), the first £5,000 of savings income is taxed at 0%. And the next £1,000 is tax-free, thanks to the savings allowance. So, from 6 April (on top of any ISAs interest) your annual income can be £18,500 (£12,500 personal allowance plus £5,000 of savings interest and £1,000 savings allowance) with not a penny in tax to be paid. This applies in Scotland, too, even though income tax rates and bands are different.

More like this

Advertisement

For information, go to gov.uk and search “tax on savings”. Email your questions to paul.lewis@radiotimes.com