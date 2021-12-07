But for much larger sums there’s only one place that is safe: National Savings & Investments. Money with NS&I is safe to any amount.

Easy access Income Bonds (invest up to £1 million each) pay 1.10 per cent interest (direct to you, so you’d need to reinvest it). It is taxable, but the first £1,000 of all your interest is tax-free (£500 for higher-rate taxpayers).

Cash ISAs pay lower rates but interest is tax-free to any amount. NS&I Income or Growth Bonds pay higher rates over one or three years but are limited to £10,000 per bond per person. Returns are taxable.

