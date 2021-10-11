Lloyds says it will apply the £100 limit for all its customers on day one, but offers the option of scaling the limit down to as little as £30, and toggling the contactless facility on and off. If it is off, then of course a PIN will be required. That will be good news for some of its customers who worry about the security of contactless payments.

When contactless began, some customers were concerned that if their card was lost or stolen, other people could spend their money. To counter that, the banks agreed to bear the cost of any unauthorised payments – and that promise continues with the higher limit.

If you inform your bank as soon as you realise your card is missing, then every payment that was not yours should be reimbursed – even any that occurred before you let the bank know. If that doesn’t happen, complain and threaten to take the issue to the Financial Ombudsman. Keep a separate note of the bank’s phone number to report a lost card in case you need it.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4. QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com Paul cannot answer you personally, but will reflect them in this column.