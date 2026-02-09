Romance fraud is a growing financial crime, with cases rising by 9% last year, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. Separate research by trade body UK Finance found that £20.5m was lost to romance scams in the first six months of 2025 alone, with almost 3,000 cases reported.

How romance scams start

Most romance scams begin online. TSB says that social media platforms accounted for 58% of romance fraud cases, with 42% starting on dating sites. Facebook had the highest number of romance fraud cases of any social media platform, with 30% of cases starting there.

Romance fraudsters use a range of tactics to manipulate victims into sending money. According to TSB, nearly half (48%) of scammers cite supposed financial struggles, while 37% invent travel-related costs, often claiming the money will allow them to finally meet face to face. Fabricated medical emergencies account for a further 9% of requests. In the most extreme cases, representing 4% of incidents, victims are subjected to coercion and blackmail.

One particularly heartless form of romance scam is known as ‘pig butchering’ by fraudsters. This essentially involves scammers building an emotional connection with someone before persuading them to invest in cryptocurrency.

Balazs Faluvegi, Senior Analyst from BrokerChooser explains: “The scam works by creating a false sense of intimacy or romance, gradually ‘fattening up’ the victim with trust and attention. Once enough trust is established, the victim is drawn into a cryptocurrency investment scheme, which ultimately leads to the final 'butchering' stage, leaving them drained of their money.

“The process typically follows a repeatable pattern: unsolicited contact, trust-building and then a lure into fake investment schemes. Scammers push victims to make increasingly larger ‘investments’ and send crypto transfers that can’t be reversed. Recognising the warning signs gives you a strong chance of avoiding becoming the next victim.”

Key warning signs to watch out for

Be wary of anyone who moves quickly, telling you they have feelings for you after just a few days. If they refuse to meet in person, or constantly make excuses as to why they can’t, this should also be a red flag.

If you’re suspicious that they might not be who they say they are, it’s worth using an image checker to see if the photos they post on their social media profiles really belong to them. Simply search for ‘image checker’ services online and you can find plenty of free tools that can help.

Worryingly, the development of AI is likely to make it easier for fraudsters to operate and create fake online dating profiles. Richard Daniels, director of fraud at TSB said: “While online dating is an increasingly popular way of meeting people, it’s vital that we all remain guarded – especially now with the use of AI – until we can be sure it’s a real person we are speaking to. And if the conversation turns to money, it’s time to stop.”

If you think you’ve fallen victim to a romance scam, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via its website. If you live in Scotland, you should report to Police Scotland by calling 101 or contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.