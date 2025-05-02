Liz Ziegler, Fraud Prevention Director, Lloyds, said: “The Oasis tour is the latest target for ticket scammers, with millions of pounds of fans' money stolen before the gigs even kick off. The fact that so many cases start with fake listings on social media, often in violation of the platforms' own rules, underscores the importance of these companies taking stronger action to tackle scams.

"It's vital that consumers feel empowered to shop safely online. Buying directly from reputable, authorised retailers is the only way to guarantee you're paying for a genuine ticket. If you're asked to pay via bank transfer, particularly by a seller you've found on social media, that should

immediately set alarm bells ringing."

Scams often pretend to be from well-trusted organisations or government bodies. For example, many people have reported receiving texts telling them they are entitled to help from the government's Household Support Form and telling them to click on a link to clam. If you receive a fraudulent text message, you should forward it to the National Cyber Security Centre on 7726, or if you get an email, send it to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Another type of scam that is rising sharply are property scams, which typically involve properties being advertised for rent and prospective tenants asked to hand over deposits. Jack Malnick, managing director at property sales company Sell House Fast, said: “Rental fraud is a major issue, with nearly £9 million lost in 2024 alone, often through fake listings that demand deposits for properties that don’t exist. On the application side, tenancy fraud has surged 140% year-on-year, with payslip forgery now alarmingly common.

“Sellers aren’t immune either. Some fraudsters pose as genuine buyers, sending fake deposit confirmations to take properties off the market. Others target the conveyancing process, using phishing or cloned firms to intercept large payments. Whether you’re renting, buying, or selling, the golden rule is: verify everything. Avoid paying money upfront without contracts, double-check legal professionals independently, and be cautious of anything that feels rushed or unusually generous. Registering for the Land Registry’s free Property Alert service is also a smart first line of defence.”

If you think you’ve fallen victim to a fraud or scam and have handed over money, contact your bank immediately and see if they can stop the transaction by calling 159. You’ll need to state the name of your bank, and you should then be put through to their customer service department. You should then report the fraud to Action Fraud, which is the national fraud reporting centre by calling 0300 123 2040.