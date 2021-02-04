Should I renew my passport whilst in lockdown? Paul Lewis answers
Whilst the UK is locked down, Paul Lewis advises whether now is the right time to renew your passport
Cynthia’s passport ran out in 2019. “As I had no planned trips, I thought it might be simpler to wait to renew it until after Brexit was achieved, rather than risk having to buy a second one when that happened. Now, 21 months later, I still have no trips planned and it looks like we won’t be able to travel overseas for a while yet. So, should I get one now or wait for things to settle down?”
Cynthia, there is no point in paying for a new passport if it will just sit in a drawer for months or even years. Remember that many countries — including now the whole of the EU — insist you have at least six months left on a passport before you will be allowed into the country. With the Covid-19 pandemic and the UK locked down, we do not know when we will be able to travel freely again or when it will be sensible to do so. So I would wait until it seems likely you will be able to plan a foreign trip and then begin the process of applying. Renewing a passport costs £75.50 and the Home Office says it should take three weeks to get a new one. But allow plenty of time in case there are delays. And keep the old one to send back with your applications.
