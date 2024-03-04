Splashing pedestrians is actually illegal under section three of the Road Traffic Act, 1988 – and is considered to be driving ‘without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road’.*

The Highway Code also reflects the law by explicitly stating that motorists must not drive ‘without due care and attention’ for pedestrians.**

Driving through puddles and splashing other road users may result in a fine of £100 and three penalty points on the licence. However, in some cases, fines can reach as much as £5,000 for driving without reasonable consideration for others on the road.***

Drivers should be sure to navigate carefully when the roads are wet or when bad weather is due, and should use dipped headlights, increase following distances and slow down.

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk said: “With unusually wet weather set to hit the UK throughout the winter, drivers must be aware of the rules of the road to help keep everyone safe and avoid mishaps like splashing pedestrians, which could end up costing them thousands or adding points to their licence.

“Motorists need to be extra careful when travelling in the rain, slowing down to allow more time to react to unknown situations and doubling the following distance from the vehicle in front to four seconds, as the vehicle will take longer to come to a stop on the wet road.

“Keep in mind that puddles may be deeper than they initially seem so keep an eye out for standing water on the road edge and be ready to react – it’s also sensible to test your brakes regularly when there is surface water.

“If the car aquaplanes, it’s best to avoid hitting the brake and ease off the accelerator gently with the steering wheel held straight and steady until you can feel contact with the road again.”

Here are Quotezone.co.uk’s tips on driving in wet conditions:

Slow down and leave space

As soon as it’s time to switch on your wiper blades, you should also drop your speed – stopping distances at least double when the road is wet so you need to leave more room between you and the car in front.

Prep before you leave

Be sure to double-check your tyres, ensuring they have adequate treads for good grip on the road. Use the 20p test if you are unsure – you shouldn’t be able to see the outer band on the coin when it’s inserted in the tread, if you can then your tyres could be illegal and unsafe – you must see a qualified professional.

Use dipped headlights

Rather than switching on the full beam, using dipped headlights when driving in rainy conditions will allow for as much visibility as possible for yourself and other road users.

Be mindful of pedestrians

Especially when driving through built-up areas when visibility is reduced because of the rain, remember that more vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists will be harder to see. Take extra care when driving nearby to avoid splashing them or you could end up with points on your licence.

Switch on the air con

Turning on the air con whilst driving in wet conditions will help prevent the windows from misting up due to condensation. If the windows lose visibility you could be charged with failure to have full view of the road, resulting in a fine of up to £1000 and 3 penalty points.

