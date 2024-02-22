Delia thinks it would be better to scrap what she calls “this paltry sum”. But it costs around £47 million a year to give it to the 3.6 million state pensioners over 80, and I can see the headlines now if the Government tried to take it away! However, I don’t imagine they’ll be raising it to £6.50 either (at a cost of over £1 billion a year). Not least because it’s a problem that will eventually go away: the 25p addition will not be paid with the new state pension when the first people who get that reach 80.

Meanwhile, there’s a much bigger bonus for some people aged 80 or more. If they don’t get a state pension, or they get one which is currently below £93.60 a week, they can get their pension boosted to that amount. Everyone aged 80 or more is entitled to this pension – called Category D – regardless of how many National Insurance Contributions they have paid or their other income. It is given solely because of their age and a basic residence test.

Around 84,500 people get one, but the Department for Work and Pensions has admitted it has failed in the past to give this top-up automatically to people on low or no pension when they reach 80. So it’s well worth claiming if you’re aged 80 or more and your basic state pension is less than £93.60 a week or you get no state pension at all.

More like this

Advertisement

Call 0800 731 7898 to request a claim form, or search gov.uk for “over 80 pension”.