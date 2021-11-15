Under those new guidelines, the basic state pension will be £141.85 a week from April, a rise of £4.25; the new state pension will be £185.15 a week, an increase of £5.55. If the Government had stuck to the triple lock and used 8.3 per cent, the rise in the state pension would have been £11.40 a week for the basic and £14.90 a week for the new. Hence the loss of some £400, and that £5.4 billion saving.

The 3.1 per cent rise is not likely to be enough to protect pensioners against price rises. The Chancellor admitted in his recent Budget speech that inflation “is likely to rise further”, adding that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which advises him, “expected it to

average 4 per cent over next year”. That’s true, but the OBR also said, “We expect CPI inflation to reach 4.4 per cent next year” and warned

it could peak “at close to 5 per cent”.

With gas and electricity bills in Britain up 12 per cent last month (even more in Northern Ireland) and perhaps another 34 per cent in the pipeline, petrol and diesel prices hitting record highs, and the cost of food bills only going up, inflation of 3.1 per cent may seem like a happy memory next April.

