These frauds more than doubled in the first six months of 2021. Barely half the money stolen from any fraud has been reimbursed by the banks – despite a Code, which they signed up to in May 2019, to refund stolen money when the victim was innocent.

The latest attempt to stem these losses is a single number to ring if you suspect you are being defrauded. If you are a customer of Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Santander, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Starling or Ulster Bank, hang up after your suspect call, then ring 159 (it costs the same as a national rate call); a single digit press of 1 to 9 will then put you through and you can check whether your bank has been trying to contact you.

My tip: if you get any type of cold call, put the phone down. With a text or email, just delete it. Do not engage or click on a link or they will lure you into their web and rob you. If it’s anything important, your bank will write to you.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4.

QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com Paul cannot answer you personally, but will reflect them in his column