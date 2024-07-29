However, drivers must also be aware certain sunglasses could be categorised as inappropriate, depending on the tint level.

Save money by comparing car insurance quotes today

All sunglasses in the UK must be marked and labelled with a category number, which can help drivers determine if they’re safe for use behind the wheel.

More like this

Sunglasses are ranked from zero to four, which determines their strength and the time of day that they can be safely worn.

Most average sunglasses will be labelled in ‘category two’ – which have a slight tint and will transmit 18% – 43% of light. These glasses are therefore suitable for driving during the day.**

Sunglasses which are ranked at ‘category four’ come with a very dark tint and transmit just 3% – 8% of light, so are inappropriate for driving. These sunglasses should also come with a label by law stating they are unsuitable for driving and road use.

Motorists must also ensure any sunglasses with wide side arms don’t block too much of their peripheral vision, or they will be unsuitable for driving.

Small fashion and yellow tinted glasses should also be avoided as they’re often designed as an accessory, so do not provide appropriate protection from the sun rays for drivers.

Save money by comparing car insurance quotes today

Driving with inappropriate eyewear could be detrimental to pedestrians and other road users as it could leave drivers unable to detect dangers on the road.

Motorists could face charges for dangerous driving if it falls far below the standard and expected skills of a competent and careful driver.

The penalties for this offence reach up to 11 points on the licence, unlimited fines (£5,000 in Magistrate’s Court) as well as five years in prison.***

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk said: “Carrying a spare pair of legal sunglasses in your glove box is essential during these brighter months – especially in the UK when we don’t know when the sun will appear.

“Wearing the right pair of sunglasses will help keep yourself and other road users safe this summer – inappropriate eyewear could put you at risk of fines, penalty points or worse.

“Sunglasses are labelled in four categories to show if they’re suitable for road use. The average pair of sunnies are ‘category two’ and are therefore appropriate for driving.

“However, darker sunglasses in ‘category four’, any small fashion glasses, yellow tinted glasses or a pair with large side arms can be deemed too dangerous to drive in.

“Any driver wearing inappropriate sunglasses could be subject to a dangerous driving charge – which potentially comes with hefty fines, penalty points and even prison time.

“If you are dazzled by the sunlight and it’s becoming too bright and dangerous to drive, make sure to slow down or pull over until it is safe to continue and don’t take the risk. It’s your responsibility to make sure your vision isn’t compromised, if you don’t protect your eyes properly from the sun and you have an accident, you could also invalidate your car insurance.”

Quotezone.co.uk helps millions of people in the UK save millions of pounds every year on car insurance and personal finance products.

References:

*https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-highway-code/driving-in-adverse-weather-conditions-226-to-237

** https://www.college-optometrists.org/clinical-guidance/guidance/knowledge,-skills-and-performance/examining-patients-who-drive/tints-and-driving

***https://www.thelawsuperstore.co.uk/motor-offences/help-and-advice/dangerous-driving-what-are-the-penalties

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

Advertisement

Radiotimes.com is published by Immediate Media Company London Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Immediate Media Company Limited. Immediate Media Company London Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Seopa Ltd (trading as Quotezone)