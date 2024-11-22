While travellers may think they are covered against theft or personal injury while on their holiday break, they may find insurers are reluctant to pay out if they break these simple rules.

Factors which can cause policies to become invalid include incidents where the insurer feels the holidaymaker has not taken reasonable care.

This includes accidents which happen when a tourist has been drinking alcohol or the theft of property which has been left unattended.

Travel insurance comparison expert Helen Rolph at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Many holidaymakers assume their cover is bulletproof but if the insurer feels a claim is in some way the fault of the person making it, then they could be reluctant to pay out.

Compare travel insurance quotes

“Factors such as drinking alcohol or suffering an accident while taking part in a risky activity such as parachute jumping, could easily lead to a claim being refused.

“It’s important that people realise the limits of their insurance cover and understand the need to tell their provider if they intend to take part in an activity which could make a claim more likely.

“Holidaymakers must check the terms and conditions of their policy to make sure they’re covered and they’re not doing anything which invalidates their insurance.”

Here are Quotezone.co.uk’s common mistakes which could void travel insurance:

1.Drinking

If you sustain any illness or injury which requires emergency medical treatment as a result of alcohol consumption, your insurance might not cover the cost of this treatment. If you have an accident after a drink, which wasn’t your fault, you’ll need to be able to prove the accident did not result from being under the influence, otherwise you may not be covered.

2.Risky activities

Many holidaymakers don’t realise certain activities aren’t covered by most standard insurance policies because they involve an element of risk. Such activities include popular holiday pastimes like jet skiing, go-karting and even camel riding. Hazardous activities like these are not covered by most standard insurance policies, however if you know you are going to be partaking in activities like this on your holiday you may need to upgrade to a different policy.

3.Vaccines

Many countries have their own requirements when it comes to vaccines, and if you don’t have the required vaccinations for your destination then you could be refused entry to the country. Your insurance is unlikely to cover the cost of the lost expenses.

4.Working

Standard insurance policies normally don’t cover you to work when you’re on holiday. ‘Work’ includes any activity with a financial reward, such as partaking in a sporting event with a monetary prize. If you do any activity which could be classed as work and happen to get injured, your insurance may not cover it.

5.Documentation

When entering into a country, it is your responsibility to make sure you have the correct documentation. If you don’t, you could be turned away by the authorities upon attempting to enter the country, and your insurance is unlikely to cover the cost of the lost expenses of your holiday. For example, most countries require your passport’s expiry date to be at least six months in the future. If it isn’t, and you aren’t allowed access into the country, chances are you won’t be covered.

6.Keep your receipts

This one may be the most obvious on the list – if you buy anything while abroad to replace any stolen or damaged items, you must keep the receipt. If you don’t do this, your insurance may struggle to cover the cost of these items.

7.Police reports

If you have any item stolen while on holiday, you are required to file a police report, often within 24 hours of the theft. This is so the local police can provide you with a Crime Reference Number, without which your insurance provider may not be able to process your claim.

8.Don’t start fights

Your insurance policy is likely to only protect you in instances of self-defence. If you hurt yourself in a fight with someone and can’t prove it was self-defence, then chances are your insurance won’t cover you.

9.Health conditions

Insurers need to know if a holiday maker is suffering from a range of health conditions before they leave on a trip. Failing to mention this and then making a claim for treatment for a pre-existing condition is unlikely to lead to a payout.

10.Leaving belongings unattended

While on holiday you must not leave your belongings unattended at any time. This includes leaving your bag by the side of the pool when you go swimming. If you leave your belongings in your room, they must be locked in a safe. Also, it may surprise holidaymakers to learn their belongings aren’t normally covered if they leave their luggage in their hotel’s store room before checking in or after checking out.

Compare travel insurance quotes

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

Advertisement

Radiotimes.com is published by Immediate Media Company London Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Immediate Media Company Limited. Immediate Media Company London Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Seopa Ltd (trading as Quotezone)