Tax Allowance is frozen until 25/26

We will all suffer a severe case of fiscal drag when the new tax year begins on 6 April. It’s the ultimate stealth tax, which will take an extra £33 billion from us before it ends. Fiscal drag means raising more tax just by standing still: this year tax allowances – the amount of income we can have each year before tax is due – are frozen, and will be frozen every year up to and including 2025/26.

Normally, allowances increase each year with inflation. This year, that would have meant a rise in the level where income tax begins, from £12,570 to £12,960. The freeze means you’ll pay tax on £390 of income that wouldn’t have been taxed if the allowance had risen as usual. That will cost you £78, and so it will go on for the next three tax years. It will also mean an extra 1.5 million low-paid people will pay some income tax.