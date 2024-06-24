The cities were ranked based on several factors which budget holidaymakers should look out for, including tourist tax, hotel costs, the price of a meal and beer, public transport ticket costs, and the distance from the airport.

Warsaw, Poland has been named the best city break for budget-friendly holidays in Europe, with no tourist tax in place, the cheapest hotel prices at €45.60 per night, and one-day public transport tickets costing just €1.02.

Zagreb, Croatia is ranked as the second most affordable city break, with the cheapest beer prices (€3.00 for 0.5 litres) and charging visitors just €1 a day.

The city named as the worst location in Europe for budget breaks this summer is Paris, France – which has some of the highest hotel prices (€117.25 per night), €7.00 for a beer, despite reasonably cheap public transport tickets at €2.15.

Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands charges visitors the most tourist tax in Europe, has the most expensive hotel costs at over €120 a night, and is over 16 km away from the airport, meaning it ranks as the second most expensive destination.

Lisbon, Portugal is the capital city situated closest to the airport at 13.12 km away – a large difference from Rome, Italy, which is 37 km away.

The Portuguese capital ranks as the fourth best city break for budget holidays, with inexpensive meals costing €13.75, €3.00 for a beer and cheap public transport tickets at €2.00.

Yet the Italian capital ranks in ninth position, due to the expensive tourist taxes (€7.50 per night), and €15.00 for a meal.

London is the third worst city for affordable summer holidays despite not charging tourists any overnight taxes. The British capital has hotel prices of €117.25 per night and the most expensive cost for a beer at €7.56.

Berlin, Germany has the highest price for a one-day public transport ticket (€3.50) – compared to Istanbul, Turkey which charges visitors just €0.51.

Istanbul ranks as the third best capital city for holidaying this summer, with the cheapest meal prices in the index, despite being 34.74 km away from the airport.

Madrid, Spain charges no tourist tax to visitors and has a €14.00 cost for an inexpensive meal, making it rank as the fifth most affordable city.

The two capital cities charging visitors €15.00 for a meal are Athens, Greece and Vienna, Austria. These destinations rank in sixth and seventh place, respectively.

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone said: “This summer many travellers will be opting for a city break that doesn’t break the bank. A recent Quotezone survey found 35% of people end up spending more than they want to on holiday.

“Our team looked at the twelve most visited cities across Europe ranking them for distance from the city centre to the airport, tourist tax and key prices such as meals, beers and public transport tickets.

“It’s vitally important travellers look at all of the holiday costs before going away. There could be some expensive surprises they didn’t expect to pay for – such as tourist tax.

“Overall, our European Budget Holiday Index found Warsaw, Poland to be the best capital city for an affordable summer city break – with cheap hotels, meals and transport costs.

“Paris, France has been named the most expensive capital city, as it has an expensive tourist tax in place, and high prices for meals, beer and hotels.

“It’s sensible for holidaymakers to help protect themselves financially with travel insurance, even if it’s just for a mini-break, flight delays and cancellations are increasingly common and pickpocketing is a concern amongst these popular city destinations.”

Rank

Capital City

Country

Tourist Tax

Hotel Cost

Meal Price

Beer Price

Public Transport Ticket

Distance From Airport

Total Points

1

Warsaw

Poland

€0

€45.60

€9.30

€3.72

€1.02

14.36 km

17

2

Zagreb

Croatia

€1

€57.70

€12.00

€3.00

€0.53

16.90 km

18

3

Istanbul

Turkey

€1.20

€45.60

€8.65

€3.17

€0.51

34.74 m

22

4

Lisbon

Portugal

€2

€101.43

€13.75

€3.00

€2.00

13.12 km

29

5

Madrid

Spain

€0

€82.82

€14.00

€3.50

€1.50

22.67 km

30

6

Athens

Greece

€3

€64.21

€15.00

€5.00

€1.20

36.69 km

44

7

Vienna

Austria

€3.74

€83.75

€15.00

€4.50

€2.40

26.19 km

46

8

Berlin

Germany

€4.40

€76.31

€14.00

€4.50

€3.50

29.29 km

47

9

Rome

Italy

€7.50

€92.13

€15.00

€5.00

€1.50

37 km

54

10

London

UK

€0

€117.25

€23.25

€7.56

€3.26

28.57 km

55

11

Amsterdam

Netherlands

€13.45

€121.91

€20.00

€6.00

€3.40

16.76 km

59

12

Paris

France

€8.13

€117.25

€18.00

€7.00

€2.15

31.84 km

60

The tourist tax prices, hotel cost, price of an inexpensive meal, price of 0.5L of beer, one-day local transport ticket price, and the distance from the airport to the capital city have all been analysed for this index.

Each city was given a nominal score which was totalled up to give a final ranking.

All prices were converted into € before calculating the index.

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

